COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 131 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria are 131, 5.34% of the 2,453 tests performed are positive, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal for the past 24 hours.

One person has died with Covid-19.

There are 340 patients in hospitals with coronavirus, of which 38 are in intensive care units.

79 people were reported as cured.

Active cases are 2,650.

In the last 24 hours, 72 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal