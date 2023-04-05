Trump: My only Crime is Protecting the Country from those who want to Destroy it

Former US President Donald Trump, who returned to his Mar-a-Lago estate, told a crowd of his supporters that he never imagined something like this could happen in America, Reuters reported. "The only crime I have committed was to fearlessly defend our country against those who are trying to destroy it," he added.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying documents in the payment of money to former porn actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election campaign.

CNN aired live footage of Trump's plane landing at Palm Beach International Airport.

Trump, who is vying for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, delivered a relatively short 25-minute speech, AP noted.

Although he began with a tirade against the prosecutors, he did not call on supporters to demonstrate again, BTA points out.

Trump also did not reveal details about his plans for his campaign, to which he is expected to return.

The former president gave a brief overview of various lawsuits against him, including one about classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate after he left the White House in early 2021. He also commented on the investigation into the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Trump has expressed particular concern about the classified documents case, calling special counsel Jack Smith a "lunatic" on several occasions.

Trump said the cases against him were an attempt to thwart his re-election as president, calling them "massive election interference on an unprecedented scale."

