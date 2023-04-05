Weather in Bulgaria: More Rain and Show Today

The minimum temperatures will be between minus 1°C and 6°C, and the maximum - between 5°C and 10°C. In Sofia, the minimum temperature will be around minus 1°C, and the maximum - around 4°C.

The weather will remain cloudy, with rain showers, on the high western fields - snow. After noon, the rain will stop from the west. The wind will be light to moderate from the west-northwest.

It will be cloudy with rain showers along the Black Sea. A light to moderate northwesterly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 7°C and 10°C. The temperature of the sea water is 9°-10°C. The excitement of the sea will be 3-4 points, after lunch it will weaken.

It will be cloudy and foggy in the mountains, with snow showers. A moderate wind will blow from the west-northwest, before noon in the massifs of Eastern Bulgaria - from the north. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 1°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 4°C.

On Thursday and Friday, it will rain in some places in the extreme south and in the mountainous regions. In the rest of the country it will be rainless, there will be more significant breaks and temporary reductions in cloudiness. The wind will be weak, in the Danube plain to moderate from the west-northwest. The minimum temperatures will be from minus 3°C - minus 4°C in the high fields in Western Bulgaria to 4°-5°C in the Southeast, and the maximum - between 7°C and 12°C.

On Saturday, the wind will subside, sunny weather will prevail before noon and daytime temperatures will be 3-4 degrees higher. Cloudiness will increase after noon and light rain will fall in places in Western Bulgaria until the evening.

On Sunday, a light northeast wind will blow. It will be cloudy, in some places in Western and Southern Bulgaria there will be light rain. Later in the day, precipitation will intensify and will cover the entire country overnight on Monday.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology