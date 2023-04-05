Bulgaria: "We Continue the Change" will not Support a Cabinet with a Mandate of GERB

The National Council of "We Continue the Change" has decided that the party will not support a cabinet with a mandate or the participation of GERB. This was announced by the co-chairman of the formation Asen Vassilev. He added that the National Council of WCC gives a mandate to the Executive Council to send representatives to hold policy talks with all parliamentary parties.

"We clearly promised our voters a normal European life, which includes fair and free elections", was the short comment of the other co-chair of the party Kiril Petkov.

Before noon yesterday, the press center of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" sent a message to the media informing them that a meeting of the governing bodies in the coalition is coming up during the day, at which a general decision on further actions will be taken.

"Democratic Bulgaria" told Bulgarian media "Dnevnik" that for the time being they will refrain from commenting on the decision of "We Continue the Change".

In the short message from the press office of WCC it is said that "at a joint briefing of the coalition ' We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' we will answer all additional questions. We will inform you further about the day and time."

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Dnevnik