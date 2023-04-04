Caretaker PM: Bulgaria meets the OECD Standards to a High Degree

"Our initial self-assessment showed that Bulgaria meets OECD standards to a high degree. With maximum internal mobilization, we have the ability to complete the accession process in about three years." This was commented by Caretaker Prime Minister Galab Donev at a joint press conference with OECD Secretary-General Matthias Korman.

"One of the most important advantages of the Organization is that it is an indisputable source of expertise and best practices in all spheres of economic, social and public development. For Bulgaria, the active dialogue with the OECD is an opportunity to find appropriate solutions to improve the effectiveness of public policies", added the Prime Minister.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova