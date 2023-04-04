Blinken Thanked Putin for pushing countries to join NATO out of Fear for their Security

"I'm tempted to say that we should thank (Russian President Vladimir) Putin because he was able to accelerate something that he claimed he was trying to prevent." This was stated by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the occasion of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the upcoming accession of Finland to NATO today.

According to him, Putin has made many countries understand that they need to do more to ensure their own defense and be able to protect themselves from a Russian attack. "In recent years, we have seen the greatest rapprochement between the US and Europe that I have seen in the last 30 years," he added. Blinken stated that today is truly historic.

"There is hardly a better way to mark the anniversary of the signing of the Washington Treaty than by admitting a new state to the pact," said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. He noted that Ukraine will be the main topic of the two-day meeting of foreign ministers from the alliance in Brussels starting today. "Russia and China are getting closer and closer, and that means being more and more united actions with our partners around the world", he added.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA