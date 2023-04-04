Bulgaria’s Caretaker Cabinet proposes the Replacement of several Ambassadors

The acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikolay Milkov, to be appointed to the post of permanent representative of Bulgaria in the NATO mission in Brussels, and his deputy, Kostadin Kojabashev, should become the ambassador to the Vatican. This is what the caretaker cabinet proposes to President Rumen Radev.

The head of state has been advised by the cabinet to release the previous ambassadors and to appoint new ones in Germany, Croatia, Sweden, Ireland, Vietnam, India, Jordan, Lebanon, Israel, Moldova, Slovenia and Norway.

The current Chief Secretary of the Council of Ministers Krasimir Bojanov has been proposed as ambassador to Slovenia. In Jordan, the proposal is for the post to be taken over by Metin Kazak, and in India - by Nikolay Yankov.

/Bulgarian National Radio