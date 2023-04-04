Bulgaria’s President: The Most Important Result of the Elections is that We will have a Parliament

"The most important result of these elections is that we will have a parliament. I hope that this parliament will work sooner - to resume legislative activity and provide a sustainable solution to the political crisis by forming a consensus majority around clear policies, goals and priorities and issue a sustainable and working regular government," said President Rumen Radev and emphasized that this depends on the parties.

According to him, the services have guaranteed sustainability of the electoral process, honesty and security.

"My administration is in constant contact with the Central Election Commission, and the moment the legally established procedure expires and the CEC announces the names of the National Assembly, I will immediately issue a decree to convene the National Assembly at the first possible moment. Let's wait and see when the CEC's decision will be made public," added Radev.

He clarified that the head of state must comply with certain time-limit procedures by law.

"Let the National Assembly work - this will be indicative of how the roulette with the mandates will develop, but I call on the political parties not to waste a single day, not to wait for the mandates to rotate and then think about how to form a government. Starting today, this process must begin. I believe that the parties are already in dialogue, with the aim of looking for a sustainable formula for establishing a regular government," said Rumen Radev.

The president noted that he is not responsible for the silence of the parties. "It is important that the parties unite around the adoption of the state budget. This is a primary task, as well as adopting the draft laws from the Recovery and Sustainability Plan. They have an extremely complex equation to solve. I hope that the parties have learned from the previous bids. We must think pragmatically and realistically. It will depend on the political parties in the parliament whether we will be able to join Schengen this year, whether and when Bulgaria will be ready to join the Eurozone," said Rumen Radev.

/Bulgarian National Television