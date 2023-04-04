The State will seek Responsibility from Principals who Stop the Teaching Process after Bomb Threats

"The bomb threat email that was sent to dozens of schools early this morning has been analyzed by the Ministry of the Interior, concluding that there is no real threat and the school process should not be suspended." This was stated by the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Chief Commissioner Petar Todorov.

Todorov reminded that a new procedure for action in such cases is in force and the decisions to suspend the educational process are no longer made by the directors of schools, but by the Ministry of the Interior.

Therefore, administrative responsibility will be sought for non-fulfillment of a police order against the principals who arbitrarily decided to terminate the educational process, he pointed out.

"It is very detailed step by step what is being done. That is why the suspension of classes today is in violation of this procedure. Already in the morning I gave an order not to suspend classes, as the email was analyzed and it was determined that there was no reason for danger. If the principals subsequently stop classes arbitrarily, they will be held to appropriate administrative responsibility for failure to comply with a police order. I have ordered by the end of the day that all principals, as well as regional education departments, be made aware of this procedure against a signature," said Todorov.

/Bulgarian National Television