Elections in Bulgaria: The Parent Party of GERB calls for Pro-European Forces to put the State above Themselves

"The pro-European forces in Bulgaria must put the state above the party and work together to form a stable majority."

This was written by Manfred Weber - chairman of the group of the European People's Party (EPP), the parent party of GERB. Weber was a guest at the closing of the pre-election campaign of Boyko Borisov's formation.

Obviously, he is referring to GERB-SDS and "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" and DPS, which together can form an absolute majority in the National Assembly after the elections on April 2.

"An excellent result for GERB-SDS and congratulations to Boyko Borisov for once again winning the trust of the voters", writes Weber, referring to the result, according to which GERB leads WCC-DB by 2 percent.

/ClubZ