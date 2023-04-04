Bulgaria: The Paper Ballot did not help BSP in the Latest Elections
"Our result will go up (due to the return of the paper ballot), let me assure you of that."
The words of BSP leader Kornelia Ninova before bTV on March 28 - four days before the early parliamentary elections.
The results are already clear - the Bulgarian Socialist Party does not get more votes, they have fewer. Although Ninova was adamant that the return of the paper ballot would bring more votes to the socialists, the party received 7,144 fewer votes.
This time, the left failed to reach even 9% of the electoral vote, receiving 8.94 percent of the votes. There are 225,814 people who voted for the BSP, and in October there were 232,958 people. BSP was then the fifth political force in a 7-party parliament.
Four meetings and 44 hours of debates - that's all it took for the so-called "paper ballot coalition" between GERB-SDS, DPS and BSP to finally rewrite the Electoral Code.
"We will not regret being the initiator of the return of the paper ballot, because this will increase voter turnout," Ninova also told bTV.
And that didn't happen. At least not according to the latest results.
According to the data of the Central Electoral Commission, the turnout in the parliamentary elections on October 2, 2022, was 39.41% (2,601,963 people out of 6,602,990 eligible voters).
Election activity on Sunday was 1.22% more - 40.63%. 2,679,234 people went to the polls on April 2 out of a total of 6,594,593 eligible voters.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/OFFNews
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » The Bulgarian Socialists received less than 9% in the Elections - Their Leader blamed another Left Party
- » Bulgaria’s President: The Most Important Result of the Elections is that We will have a Parliament
- » Elections in Bulgaria: The Parent Party of GERB calls for Pro-European Forces to put the State above Themselves
- » Elections in Bulgaria: Voter Turnout was 40.63 percent
- » Final Results: Who Wins the Elections in Bulgaria?
- » Elections in Bulgaria: The Voters of WCC-DB and "Vazrazhdane" are among the Most Educated People that Voted