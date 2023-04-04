Bulgaria: At least 50 Schools in Sofia have received Bomb Threats Today

At least 50 schools in Sofia received emails this morning with threats of an explosive device.

The Sofia Police informed the National Radio that classes have been suspended in two of the educational institutions.

In all educational institutions, the children are taken out into the yard.

According to the change adopted last week, when a signal is submitted, the Ministry of Internal Affairs must assess whether it is real or not.

Threats have also been received at several universities in Sofia.

/Bulgarian National Radio