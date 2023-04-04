Bulgaria: At least 50 Schools in Sofia have received Bomb Threats Today
At least 50 schools in Sofia received emails this morning with threats of an explosive device.
The Sofia Police informed the National Radio that classes have been suspended in two of the educational institutions.
In all educational institutions, the children are taken out into the yard.
According to the change adopted last week, when a signal is submitted, the Ministry of Internal Affairs must assess whether it is real or not.
Threats have also been received at several universities in Sofia.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/Bulgarian National Radio
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » The State will seek Responsibility from Principals who Stop the Teaching Process after Bomb Threats
- » Bulgaria: A Woman Died in an Accident at the Brikеl TPP
- » The Pack of Dogs that Killed a Woman in Bulgaria have been Put Down
- » Bulgaria: A 3-Year-Old Child died after a Home Boiler Explosion in Ruse
- » A Pack of Stray Dogs Killed a Woman in Bulgaria
- » Bulgaria: New Series of Bomb Threats in dozens of Schools in Sofia, Varna and Burgas