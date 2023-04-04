Passenger Train Derailed in the Netherlands: There are Dead and Injured

World » EU | April 4, 2023, Tuesday // 09:05
Passenger Train Derailed in the Netherlands: There are Dead and Injured

A passenger train derailed in Voorschoten, a village about 15 kilometers from The Hague, Netherlands. One person died, over 30 people were injured.

About 50 people traveled in the composition.

According to local media reports, there were serious injuries. Several ambulances are already on the scene.

The cause of the crash is still unclear. A collision between a passenger and freight train was initially reported.

/Bulgarian National Television

