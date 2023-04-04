Passenger Train Derailed in the Netherlands: There are Dead and Injured

A passenger train derailed in Voorschoten, a village about 15 kilometers from The Hague, Netherlands. One person died, over 30 people were injured.

About 50 people traveled in the composition.

According to local media reports, there were serious injuries. Several ambulances are already on the scene.

The cause of the crash is still unclear. A collision between a passenger and freight train was initially reported.

De hulpdiensten zijn nog steeds druk bezig met het #treinongeluk wat in #voorschoten gebeurde waarbij de veiligheidsregio opschaalde naar #groteHV #grip3. De #politiehelikopter zoekt op dit moment mee naar overige slachtoffers, inmiddels is code: 50 afgegeven, dat betekend dat de… pic.twitter.com/w3Bmagzumr — Kyrlian (@Kyrliandebot) April 4, 2023

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Bulgarian National Television