COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 270 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | April 4, 2023, Tuesday // 08:53
@Pixabay

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 270, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

3,656 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is about 7 percent.

Seven patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died. Thus, the total number of those who lost the battle with the disease since the beginning of the pandemic in Bulgaria reached 38,268.

There are currently 353 people hospitalized with a diagnosis of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, of which 37 are in intensive care units. Newly admitted to hospitals are 73 people, 68.49 percent of whom have not been vaccinated.

During the last 24 hours, 127 people were cured.

There are currently 2,599 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 73 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered. A total of 4,610,778 doses have been administered since the beginning of the vaccination campaign in our country.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal

