Weather in Bulgaria: Rain and Snow Today

The minimum temperatures will be between 5°C and 10°C, and the maximum - from 7°C to 16°C.

It will remain cloudy with scattered rain showers. A moderate, strong northeasterly wind will blow in the Danube Plain, which will begin to orient itself from the north-northwest before noon and colder air will invade with it. In the evening in the northwestern regions and in the high fields of Western Bulgaria, and in the night before Wednesday in Ludogorie, the rain will mix and turn into snow.

It will be cloudy with rain showers along the Black Sea. It will blow to moderate, on the northern coast temporarily strong north-northeast wind. Maximum temperatures will be between 10°C and 13°C. The temperature of the sea water is 9-10°C. The excitement of the sea will be 3-4 points.

In the mountains it will be cloudy with snowfall, below 900-1000 meters of rain. A moderate southerly wind will blow, which will begin to orientate from the north-west and strengthen. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 4°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 1°C.

On Wednesday, it will remain cloudy, with precipitation, mainly rain, in the high fields and in places in Northern Bulgaria - and snow. They will be weaker now, they will stop from the west. The wind will be moderate to west-northwest. The minimum temperatures in most of the country will be between 0°C and 5°C, and the maximum - between 3°C and 8°C.

In the coming days, only in some places in the country there will be light precipitation, mainly from rain. There will also be more significant breaks and temporary reductions in cloud cover. In Western Bulgaria, the minimum temperatures will be negative, and the daytime temperatures will slowly rise.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology