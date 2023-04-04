Elections in Bulgaria: Voter Turnout was 40.63 percent

The Central Election Commission published data on voter turnout at the end of election day last night. It is 40.63 percent.

For comparison, the voter turnout in the previous parliamentary elections - at the beginning of October last year - was 39.41 percent.

On April 2, 77,271 more people voted, according to CEC data.

Today as well, the Regional Election Commission will continue to transmit the protocols of Sunday's elections to the CEC

And today, according to the schedule, the regional election commissions will deliver to the CEC the protocols and papers from the parliamentary elections held on Sunday. The legal deadline is 48 hours after the end of voting.

After the re-processing of the data in the Commission's computing center, the final results of the vote will be announced with the distribution of mandates among the 6 political formations entering the parliament.

This must be done no later than 4 days after the end of election day or on Thursday evening.

The names of the deputies from the 49th National Assembly should be clear by Sunday.

/Bulgarian National Radio