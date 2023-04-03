Final Results: Who Wins the Elections in Bulgaria?

CEC data as of 5:55 p.m. with 100% of sectional protocols processed in the Regional Election Commissions show that six political formations will enter the 49th National Assembly: GERB - SDS, WCC-DB, "Vazrazhdane", DPS, BSP and " There Is Such a People".

GERB - SDS have 26.51%, or with a 1.93% lead over WCC-DP, which received 24.54% of the votes. The difference between the two leading coalitions is 49,769 votes.

The GERB-SDS coalition improved its result and received 34,734 votes more than in October last year. Now there are 669,361 people who voted for them.

Nearly 2 percent lag behind the first and second according to the results are "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB). They gathered the support of 619,592 voters, but compared to October last year, a drop of nearly 74,000 votes was reported, as the two formations then gathered the total support of 692,000 voters. If we add the percentages of the two formations from October, they are 27.6 percent, but already as a coalition they achieve a 3 percent lower result.

The third political force in yesterday's elections is the "Vazrazhdane" (Revival) party with 14.15%, followed by the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) with 13.72% and the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) - with 8.94%.

"There Is Such a People" (TISP) also entered the new parliament, with the party receiving 4.11% of the vote. The trend of the "Vazrazhdane" party, which from the fourth to the third political force, is upward. Now, compared to October, it adds another 102,000 votes to its result, with 357,167 people voting for the formation yesterday.

The results for DPS, compared now and from last year, mark a drop of almost 2 thousand, and the party from third is now fourth. In October, more than 344,000 people voted for DPS, and 346,437 did so a day ago.

For BSP - fifth in terms of results, the support is also falling - from 233 thousand in October to 225 thousand now, which is minus 7 thousand votes.

103,641 voters voted for the sixth formation, which with a high degree of probability falls into the 49th National Assembly - "There Is Such a People", and in the previous elections, when Trifonov's party failed to cross the 4 percent barrier, the support was 96 thousand.

The "Bulgarian Rise" party - had 3.08% and the coalition "Levitsata!" (The Left) remain below the 4 percent barrier. - with 2.24%.

Central Election Commission data with processed 100% protocols in the Regional Election Committees of the country

In the electoral districts, the prize is for GERB SDS, which wins in 21 out of a total of 31, "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" wins in the three capital districts, Plovdiv city and Ruse.

DPS traditionally wins in 5 districts - Kardzhali, Razgrad, Targovishte, Silistra, Shumen.

And "Vazrazhdane" is third almost everywhere.

With 100% of protocols processed abroad, the votes abroad are distributed as follows:

36.86% of all voters abroad voted for DPS, 26.67% for WCC-DB, 16.46% for "Vazrazhdane", 8.33% for GERB-SDS, 5 for TISP, 15%, and for BSP - 2.09%.

CEC data for processed 100% protocols abroad

In total, there were 122 machines that did not work for various technical reasons, and in the relevant sections, voting was only with paper ballots - this was announced by the spokesperson of the Central Election Commission, Rositsa Mateva. It has now become clear that there have been cases of the devices printing out white, blurry or shorter ballots:

"The paper that the printing house delivered to the BNB has the same requirements and characteristics as the paper used in previous elections. We will still look for the reasons and analyze why 122 machines did not work in these elections".

Mateva also said that the CEC has received reports of quite a few wrong protocols, one of the reasons being that the sectional commissions have summed up the preferential votes.

/Bulgarian National Radio