Scholz in Romania: A Stronger NATO presence is needed in the Black Sea
President of Romania Klaus Iohannis met today with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
"Today's discussions were aimed at strengthening our relations. I reminded of the authentic connection between the two countries, between the Romanian community in Germany and the ethnic Germans in Romania," announced Iohannis, quoted by stiripesurse.ro.
"At the forefront of the conversations was the development of the war. It is critical that these efforts continue. The discussions were also aimed at increasing our support for the Eastern partners, especially for Ukraine or Moldova," continued the Romanian president. "The Black Sea is of strategic importance more than ever. We argue that an increased NATO presence there is necessary," Iohannis concluded.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/Nova
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Decrease in Production Prices in the EU in February - Biggest Drop in Bulgaria
- » Day 405 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Drone Attacks over Odesa, Russians fear Counteroffensive in the South
- » Passenger Train Derailed in the Netherlands: There are Dead and Injured
- » Oil rose sharply in Price
- » Day 404 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Pro-Kremlin Blogger was Killed in an Explosion in St. Petersburg
- » Sanna Marin lost the Parliamentary Elections to Petteri Orpo