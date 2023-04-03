Scholz in Romania: A Stronger NATO presence is needed in the Black Sea

World | April 3, 2023, Monday // 14:02
President of Romania Klaus Iohannis met today with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"Today's discussions were aimed at strengthening our relations. I reminded of the authentic connection between the two countries, between the Romanian community in Germany and the ethnic Germans in Romania," announced Iohannis, quoted by stiripesurse.ro.

"At the forefront of the conversations was the development of the war. It is critical that these efforts continue. The discussions were also aimed at increasing our support for the Eastern partners, especially for Ukraine or Moldova," continued the Romanian president. "The Black Sea is of strategic importance more than ever. We argue that an increased NATO presence there is necessary," Iohannis concluded.

