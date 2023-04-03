Elections in Bulgaria: The Voters of WCC-DB and "Vazrazhdane" are among the Most Educated People that Voted

Among the parties and coalitions entering the 49th National Assembly, the electorates of the "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) coalition and the pro-Russian nationalist party "Vazrazhdane" have the highest educational status - respectively 57% and 53% of their voters have university degrees.

This is shown by the data of the sociological agency "Trend" from the exit poll conducted on election day (interviews with voters on leaving the polling stations). The research was commissioned and financed by "Nova TV".

Only the BSP and DPS electorates preferred the paper

The voters of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" to the greatest extent preferred to vote by machine (83%). BSP and DPS are the only two parties where their voters preferred the paper ballot to voting by machine. Almost half of the GERB electorate (45%) also voted with a paper ballot. GERB, BSP and DPS were the three parties that returned the paper ballot during the previous 48th National Assembly.

The majority of BSP voters are over 60 years old

According to the Trend exit poll, 62% of BSP voters are over 60 years old. Over 50% of those who voted for "There Is Such a People" are under 40 years old. Almost a third of all voters between the ages of 18 and 29 voted for "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria". BSP is the first political force among those who voted over 70 years of age.

A quarter of WCC voters have changed their vote

In almost all the main parties, more than 80% of voters repeated their vote in this election compared to the one held in October. The exception is those who voted for "We Continue the Change" in last year's elections, among whom 25% changed their vote on April 2.

Who do the voters elect in different locations

A quarter of the voters of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" live in Sofia. Almost half (47%) of GERB supporters are from regional cities. About 77% of DPS voters live in villages.

Nearly a fifth decided who to vote for at the last minute

Nearly a fifth (17%) of voters decided who to vote for in the last few days before the election. About four-fifths (78%) of GERB voters decided to vote for Boyko Borissov's party even before the election campaign. A quarter of the electorate of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" have decided to vote for the coalition in the last 30 days. Among the supporters of "Vazrazhdane" nearly one fifth have decided to vote for them in the last few days.

Only "Levitsata" has a markedly more feminine profile

The electorates of the individual parties are fairly evenly distributed by gender. The only striking thing is the markedly more feminine profile of the "Levitsa" voter - over 60% of those who voted for the coalition are women. This is largely due to the presence of female leaders in the coalition.

/Trend