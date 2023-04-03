Elections in Bulgaria: With 100% Processed Protocols Abroad - DPS First, WCC-DB Second

Politics » ELECTIONS | April 3, 2023, Monday // 13:49
Bulgaria: Elections in Bulgaria: With 100% Processed Protocols Abroad - DPS First, WCC-DB Second

The 179,570 people who voted outside of Bulgaria determined that the first place abroad was for the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) which received 36.86% (62,906 people) of the vote.

This is shown by the data of the Central Election Commission with 100% processed protocols abroad.

In second place is the new coalition - "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), received 26.67% (45,507 people voted for them).

Third is "Vazrazhdane" (Revival), whose voters abroad are 28,090 and thus the party of Kostadin Kostadinov takes 16.46 percent.

GERB are fourth with 8.33% (14,212 people). In fifth place is "There Is Such a People" (TISP) with 5.15 percent (8782 people). Only 3,565 people voted for the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) - 2.09%.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Elections » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: vote, DPS, WCC-DB, abroad
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria