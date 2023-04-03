Elections in Bulgaria: With 100% Processed Protocols Abroad - DPS First, WCC-DB Second

The 179,570 people who voted outside of Bulgaria determined that the first place abroad was for the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) which received 36.86% (62,906 people) of the vote.

This is shown by the data of the Central Election Commission with 100% processed protocols abroad.

In second place is the new coalition - "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), received 26.67% (45,507 people voted for them).

Third is "Vazrazhdane" (Revival), whose voters abroad are 28,090 and thus the party of Kostadin Kostadinov takes 16.46 percent.

GERB are fourth with 8.33% (14,212 people). In fifth place is "There Is Such a People" (TISP) with 5.15 percent (8782 people). Only 3,565 people voted for the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) - 2.09%.

