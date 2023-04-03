Elections in Bulgaria: People who Voted "I don't Support Anyone" are Young, Educated Women from Big Cities

The choice "I do not support anyone" is becoming more and more relevant, Janitsa Petkova, a sociologist from Gallup International Balkan, commented to the National Radio. "The voter who ticks this box is predominantly female. Predominantly female, and also young women. 60 percent of all ticks are female, almost 1/3 of all ticks are under 30 years old. Distinctive is higher education, residents of the capital or large regional centers. These are active, young, educated, intelligent people, disillusioned with political parties, with low trust in political parties, but with a desire to get involved in public processes."

Gallup reports that there are no surprises in the demographic profile of the parties.

"Democratic Bulgaria" (DB) has a more youthful profile. The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) also has a more youthful vote, this also makes an impression on "Vazrazhdane" (Revival), relative to the vote of WCC-DB. "There Is Such a People" also retains its youth vote - almost 1/3 of the votes for them are young people, the sociologist noted.

The elderly vote was mainly for the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP). Thus, the expected drop in support for this party did not materialize, it repeated its result and kept it, albeit low, pointed out Petkova. 2/3 of their electorate is over 60, she added. The conclusion: BSP remains the leading party among voters of retirement age. An analogue can be found in "Levitsata" (The Left), with a quarter of the respondents being over 60 years old.

Parties like "Vazrazhdane" have a predominantly male vote. At GERB-SDS and WCC-DB there are slightly more women than men, but this is mostly due to the age of the respondents, Yanitsa Petkova outlined another aspect of the election results.

In the capital, the WCC-DB coalition is leading, while the GERB-SDS lag behind. The "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" union will be stable until the local elections, in order to try to take advantage of this advantage, the pollster from "Gallup" believes.

In the regional centers, the competition between the first two coalitions is much more distinct.

"Both 'Vazrazhdane' has its supporters in the regional cities, and BSP."

Regarding educational status - more graduates voted for WCC-DB, 65% of their voters. In GERB-SDS, the shares of people with higher and secondary education are distributed almost equally. With "Levitsata", it is striking that 2/3 of the voters have a higher education.

/Bulgarian National Radio