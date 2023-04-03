Important: Sirens will be Tested Today in Several Locations in Bulgaria!

A test of the National System for Early Warning and Notification of the Population will be carried out in several locations today (April 3), including Sofia, Varna, Plovdiv, Burgas, Stara Zagora, Pleven, Vratsa, Ruse, Kardzhali, Smolyan, Pazardzhik, as well as in the settlements included in the integrated local notification systems, including in the area around the Kozloduy NPP.

Siren tests will begin at 11 a.m. The aim is to test the technical status of the national system and to train the population to recognize danger signals.

The siren system will be activated by broadcasting the national alarm and end of alarm signals, which will be accompanied by a pre-recorded voice message "Attention! Attention! Attention! Technical inspection in progress". It will then be broadcast live for people to hear the national alert. The acoustic signal will sound for a period of two minutes, after which the end of the alarm will be announced in stages, as well as the completion of the technical inspection.

The inspection was carried out in compliance with a letter from the Minister of Internal Affairs. The National Early Warning and Disclosure System is tested twice a year on the first working days of April and October.

