World » EU | April 3, 2023, Monday // 07:19
Sanna Marin lost the Parliamentary Elections to Petteri Orpo

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin of the ruling Social Democratic Party has conceded defeat in the parliamentary elections held yesterday, Reuters reported.

The leader of the opposition National Coalition Party, Petteri Orpo, has declared victory in a tense battle in Finland's parliamentary elections. "We got the most mandates," Orpo told supporters.

With 93.4 percent of votes counted, his party looked set to win the most seats in parliament, 48 out of 200, and 20.5 percent support among the votes cast, justice ministry election data showed.

