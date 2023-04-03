COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 52 New Cases in the Last 24 Hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 52, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

623 tests were done, which means that the share of positive results is about 8 percent.

One patient with confirmed coronavirus infection who was not vaccinated died. Thus, the total number of those who lost the battle since the beginning of the pandemic in our country reached 38,261.

There are currently 328 people hospitalized with a diagnosis of COVID-19 in our country, of which 35 are in the intensive care unit. There are 10 new hospital admissions, 70% of whom have not been vaccinated.

During the last 24 hours, 8 people were cured.

There are currently 2,463 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, no doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 have been administered. A total of 4,610,705 doses have been administered since the beginning of the vaccination campaign in our country.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal