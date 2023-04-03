Bulgaria: Significant Rain and Cold Weather Today

The minimum temperatures will be between 3°C and 8°C, in Sofia - about 2°C, and the maximum - between 11°C and 16°C.

Already in the morning, a rapid increase in cloudiness will begin from the south-southwest, and around and after noon there will also be rainfall, intense and significant in Western and Central Bulgaria, accompanied by thunder in some places. Hail is also possible. A light to moderate east-northeast wind will blow, which will begin to increase in the evening, bringing cold air with it.

Cloudiness will increase along the Black Sea before noon. There will be rain showers in the afternoon and overnight on Tuesday. Thunderstorms are also possible. A light wind will blow from the east-northeast, which will begin to increase in the evening. Maximum temperatures will be between 10°C and 13°C. The temperature of the sea water is 8 - 9°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2 - 3 points.

In the mountains it will be cloudy, foggy and with precipitation, above about 1500 meters - with snow. A moderate wind will blow, in the evening a strong wind from the east-southeast, on the highest peaks of Rila and Pirin strong to stormy from the south-southeast. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 4°C, at 2000 meters - about 0°C.

On Tuesday, the cold will continue. Cloudy weather will prevail, with rain showers, more in quantity in the eastern half of the country. In Northwestern Bulgaria and in the high fields, as the temperatures drop, the rain will mix and turn into snow. By the evening, in most of the country, the wind will be oriented from the northwest. The maximum temperatures will be within wide limits - from 3-4°C in the northwestern regions to 15-16°C in Eastern Bulgaria.

Wednesday will be windy, the wind will be from the north-northwest everywhere, and the maximum temperatures will be between 6°C and 11°C. There will still be precipitation, but it will be light. There will be both rain and snow, mainly in Northern Bulgaria. There will also be temporary breaks and reductions in cloud cover.

On Thursday and Friday, the chance of rain decreases, and there will be more breaks and reductions in cloud cover. During the second day, the wind will weaken and the daytime temperatures will rise.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology