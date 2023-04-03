Elections in Bulgaria: With 99.06% Processed Protocols there is a 6-Party Parliament

The results of the GERB-SDS and WCC-DB coalitions after the elections for the 49th National Assembly are in favor of GERB-SDS by more than one and a half percent difference. In the battle for the third place - "Vazrazhdane" leads by less than 1 percent difference over DPS. The fifth is BSP, "There Is Such a People" are also part of the parliament.

With 99.06% of total processed protocols in the Central Election Commission (CEC), 6 parties enter the parliament. Here are the data as of 12.00 p.m. on April 3:

GERB-SDS - 26.57% (665,391 votes) WCC-DB - 24.66% (617,775 votes) "Vazrazhdane" - 14.22% (356,080 votes) DPS - 13.39% (335,387 votes) BSP - 8.97% (224,761 votes) TISP - 4.13% (103,325 votes) Below the line remain:

"Bulgarian Rise" - 3.10% (77,623 votes) "Levitsata" - 2.25% (56,266 votes) 108,504 people voted with "I do not support anyone".

With 100% processed protocols from abroad, the arrangement of the parties is as follows:

DPS - 36.86% (62,906 votes) WCC-DB - 26.67% (45,507 votes) "Vazrazhdane" - 16.46% (28,090 votes) GERB-SDS - 8.33% (14,212 votes) TISP - 5.15% (8,782 votes) BSP - 2.09% (3,565 votes) "Bulgarian Rise" - 1.35% (2,298 votes) "Levitsata" - 0.90% (1,542 votes) 27.27% was the voter turnout at 4:00 p.m. on April 2, the CEC announced.

