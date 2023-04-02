Distribution of the Seats Based on Exit Polls by Four Agencies
The first results of exit polls taken by the four sociological agencies registered with the Central Election Commission show the following distribution of the 240 seats in the Bulgarian Parliament after Sunday's elections:
Alpha Research
Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria (CC-DB) 71 MPs
GERB-UDF 69 MPs
Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) 38 MPs
Vazrazhdane 37 MPs
BSP for Bulgaria 25 MPs
Trend Research Center
CC-DB 72 MPs
GERB-UDF 72 MPs
Vazrazhdane 35 MPs
MRF 34 MPs
BSP for Bulgaria 27 MPs
Gallup International Balkan
CC-DB 67 MPs
GERB-UDF 65 MPs
Vazrazhdane 37 MPs
MRF 34 MPs
BSP for Bulgaria 26 MPs
There Is Such a People (TISP) 11 MPs
Market LINKS
GERB-UDF 67 MPs
CC-DB 64 MPs
MRF 37 MPs
Vazrazhdane 36 MPs
BSP for Bulgaria 26 MPs
TISP 10 MPs/ BTA
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » "Vazrazhdane" Expect to be the Third Political Force in the New Parliament
- » Bulgaria Votes, EXIT POLL: Contested Battle for First and Third place
- » Voting for Bulgarian parliament has already ended in six countries
- » Election Day abroad has Begun
- » 2023 Elections in Bulgaria: Counting by Hand, Electoral Apathy and Grim Cabinet Prospects
- » Today is a Day for Reflection before Tomorrow’s Vote in Bulgaria