Politics » ELECTIONS | April 2, 2023, Sunday // 22:33
Bulgaria: Distribution of the Seats Based on Exit Polls by Four Agencies BTA

The first results of exit polls taken by the four sociological agencies registered with the Central Election Commission show the following distribution of the 240 seats in the Bulgarian Parliament after Sunday's elections:

Alpha Research

Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria (CC-DB) 71 MPs

GERB-UDF 69 MPs

Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) 38 MPs

Vazrazhdane 37 MPs

BSP for Bulgaria 25 MPs

Trend Research Center

CC-DB 72 MPs

GERB-UDF 72 MPs

Vazrazhdane 35 MPs

MRF 34 MPs

BSP for Bulgaria 27 MPs

Gallup International Balkan

CC-DB 67 MPs

GERB-UDF 65 MPs

Vazrazhdane 37 MPs

MRF 34 MPs

BSP for Bulgaria 26 MPs

There Is Such a People (TISP) 11 MPs

Market LINKS

GERB-UDF 67 MPs 

CC-DB 64 MPs

MRF 37 MPs

Vazrazhdane 36 MPs

BSP for Bulgaria 26 MPs

TISP 10 MPs/ BTA

