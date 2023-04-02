"Vazrazhdane" expect to be the third political force in the new parliament. This is what Tsoncho Ganev, deputy chairman of the party said. The party will not participate in a governing coalition, as "the two leading parties want to take the country to war," according to him. At the end of election day, leader of "Vazrazhdane" Kostadin Kostadinov said that his party was making a revolution and becoming a major political force. "Vazrazhdane" will only support a government with the mandate of "Vazrazhdane," he added.

According to preliminary assessments, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms achieves the goals it had set for itself - to have at least four MPs from Kardzhali. This is what MP candidate Hassan Aziz said at a press conference. According to him, the paper ballot helped the movement achieve this result.

"We stand firmly behind the position that the ways of exercising people's right to vote should not be restricted and this has helped a large number of people to cast their vote," Aziz said. The party enters parliament at fourth or third place with 13-14%, according to preliminary forecasts of various agencies./BNR