Bulgaria wins Five Gold and One Silver Medal at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup

Sports | April 2, 2023, Sunday // 20:02
Bulgaria finished with a total of six medals (five gold and one silver) at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, which ended Sunday at Arena Sofia Hall. 

The all-around champion Stiliana Nikolova won two gold medals after winning the highest number of points in the two finals - 33.800 points for her hoops performance and 35.000 points for her performance with ball. She made a mistake on the ribbon and placed fourth.

Eva Brezalieva won the silver in the clubs final, and Bulgaria's ensemble was first in the all-around on Saturday, but did not win any of the finals on Sunday.  
  
12 ensembles and nearly 50 individual gymnasts from more than 40 countries participated at the World Cup in Sofia. 

