Voting for Bulgarian parliament has already ended in six countries

Bulgarians in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, China and Singapore have already voted in the early Bulgarian parliamentary elections, the spokesperson of the Central Election Commission, Rositsa Mateva said.

Eleven election commissions have submitted their protocols and they have been processed in the CEC. Voting will begin at 18:00 Bulgarian time on the West Coast of the United States - in Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, and in Canada - in Vancouver and Calgary./BNR