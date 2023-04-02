Bulgaria Votes, EXIT POLL: Contested Battle for First and Third place

Contested battle for first and third place in the early parliamentary vote. The results of the coalitions PP-DB and GERB-SDS are with a difference within the statistical error, according to the results of the exit poll of the sociological agencies "Gallup" and "Trend" at 7:00 p.m., conducted and financed by order of NOVA.

In the 49th National Assembly, there will most likely be deputies from five or six parties.

"Trend" DATA

According to the survey of Trend agency, commissioned and financed by NOVA, the result of PP-DB was 26.9% of the votes, and GERB-SDS with 26.7%.

There is also a serious battle for the third position: "Vazrazhdane" has 12.9%, DPS with 12.4%. 10.5% voted for BSP.

On the edge of the 4 percent barrier is "There is such a people" with 3.9%, according to the exit poll data.

"Bulgarian Rise" with 2.3% and "Levitsa" with 2.2% remain below the line.

The option "I do not support anyone" was chosen by 3.9 percent of those who went to the polls. According to "Trend" data, as of 7:00 p.m., voter turnout was 35.1%.

"GALLUP" DATA

According to the exit poll of the sociological agency, the result of PP-DB is 25.3%, and GERB-SDS - 24.7%.

Followed by "Vazrazhdane" with 14.2% of the votes and DPS with 13.1%.

BSP remains in fifth position, according to Gallup's data. They enjoy the support of 9.9% of those who went to the polls.

ITNs also enter the next National Assembly with the votes of 4.0% of those entitled to vote, according to the agency's exit poll data.

Stefan Yanev's party "Bulgarian Rise" (2.7%) and "Levitsa" (2.4%) remain below the barrier.

Today, 3.8 percent of the voters voted with "I do not support anyone". Voter turnout at 7:00 p.m. was 35.1%.