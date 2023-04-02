Election day abroad has begun. At exactly 10:00 p.m. Bulgarian time - 7:00 a.m. local time, the polling stations in Auckland and Christchurch in New Zealand opened their doors to Bulgarian citizens who wish to vote in the National Assembly elections, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on its website. These are the first two overseas sections where election day has started.

Two hours after New Zealand, voting began in Australia. Due to the time difference, the election day abroad will end at the latest in the sections in California, USA - at 6 o'clock Bulgarian time on Monday, April 3.

Bulgarian citizens abroad can exercise their right to vote in 61 countries in 737 sections. Machine voting is planned in 245 sections, and voting machines have been delivered to the Bulgarian diplomatic and consular missions.

The addresses of the polling stations are published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

/BTA