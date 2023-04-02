COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 59 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The number of confirmed new cases in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours is 59, there are no deaths, according to the data published in the Unified Information Portal.

For the detection of the new cases, 732 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive tests is 8.06%. There are no confirmed deaths, 1 person has been cured.

With this, the number of victims of the pandemic since its beginning remains unchanged at 38,260, those cured are 1,259,488 out of a total of 1,300,168 confirmed cases.

2,420 of the cases are active, 325 are hospitalized, of which 35 are in intensive care units. The number of new arrivals in a hospital for the last day is 10, and 90% of them are unvaccinated.

A total of 4,610,705 doses of vaccines against the coronavirus have been administered in Bulgaria, including 4 in the last 24 hours. 2,076,628 people have completed the vaccination cycle, of which 944,687 have received one booster dose, and 72,117 - a second booster dose.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal