Cloudy but Warm Weather Today in Bulgaria

Atmospheric pressure will increase, but will remain lower than the average for the month.

Overnight the rain will stop and the clouds will break and reduce. It will blow weak, in the Danube plain - to a moderate westerly wind. The minimum temperatures will be between 4°C and 9°C, in Sofia - around 6°C. Clouds will be variable tomorrow, often reducing to mostly sunny weather. There will be more cloudiness after noon over the mountainous regions and North-Eastern Bulgaria, in some places it will rain lightly. A moderate, temporarily strong wind will blow from the west-northwest. The maximum temperatures will be between 14°C and 19°C, in Sofia - around 14°C.

Cloudiness over the Black Sea will be changeable, after noon - often significant, and rain will fall along the northern coast. It will blow to a moderate wind from the west-northwest. Maximum temperatures will be between 14°C and 17°C. The temperature of the sea water is 8-9°C. The excitement of the sea will be 1 to 2 points.

Above the mountains, the cloud cover will be changeable, often significant, and after noon there will be rain in some places, above 1800 meters - snow. Moderate to strong winds will blow from the west-northwest. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 8°C, at 2000 meters - about 1°C.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology