Bulgaria: A Woman Died in an Accident at the Brikеl TPP

A woman in her 50s died in an accident at the "Brikеl" thermal power plant, BTA reports, citing the district prosecutor of Stara Zagora, Dicho Atanasov.

The accident happened early in the morning on March 31.

"The woman was working on a machine that grabbed her hair, then pulled her whole body," explained Atanasov.

The scene of the accident was inspected by an investigator and documentation related to work safety briefings was seized. Some of the witnesses have already been interviewed and a forensic medical examination has been appointed.

The district prosecutor added that more witnesses are yet to be questioned and more expertise is to be appointed - technical, occupational safety expertise.

"It will be necessary to establish whether there have been any technological violations. Obviously there are, as soon as the incident has occurred, but whether they are solely the fault of the victim or of a direct supervisor, will be established soon," he pointed out.

/BTA