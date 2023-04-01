Bulgaria: A Sticker shows Permanently Low Food Prices in Stores across the Country

The sticker, which will show the permanently low prices of food products in stores that wish to be included in the foodprice.bg information system, is finally ready, reports the Ministry of Economy.

The electronic platform provides information - from the cost of the raw material, through that of import and wholesale, to the final price that people pay in the store.

Two retail chains have so far submitted information to the site and received the sticker in three variants - round, rectangular and square. This was announced by Economy Minister Nikola Stoyanov in an interview with bTV. He explained that the sticker is placed at the request of the traders for the convenience of the consumers.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Ministry of Economy