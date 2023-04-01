A Romanian Court has placed Andrew Tate under House Arrest

A Romanian court has ordered controversial influencer Andrew Tate and his brother to be moved from prison to house arrest while they are investigated for alleged human trafficking and rape. Tate, 36, and his brother Tristan, 34, were arrested at the end of December and have since been remanded in custody, which was extended again last week.

However, the appeals court "rejected the prosecution's proposal to extend the period of preliminary detention" and ordered the couple to be placed "under house arrest", according to a court decision seen by AFP. The brothers deny all the charges brought against them.

In 2016, Tate appeared on the British reality TV show Big Brother, but was axed after a video surfaced showing him assaulting a woman. He then took to social media platforms to promote his controversial views before being banned for misogynistic remarks and hate speech.

Tate was allowed back into Twitter after Elon Musk bought the company.

