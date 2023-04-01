Today is a Day for Reflection before Tomorrow’s Vote in Bulgaria

Today is a day for reflection. According to the Election Code (EC), from midnight on April 1 until the end of election day at 8:00 p.m., pre-election campaigning is prohibited.

The election day can be extended until 21:00 p.m. when there are voters that have not yet voted in front of the section.

The local authority has the right to prohibit the sale of alcohol on the territory of its municipality.

Sociological agencies are prohibited from publishing public opinion polls on the occasion of the elections, in any form, 24 hours before the election day until the end of the election day is announced on the territory of the country according to the EC.

On the day of the vote, it is prohibited to place campaign materials of parties, coalitions and initiative committees in the election premises, as well as at a distance of less than 50 meters from the entrance of the building where the election premises are located. If the sectional election commission finds such, it immediately removes them - if necessary with the assistance of the mayor or deputy mayor and the authorities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Campaign materials are prepared and distributed by the candidates, parties, coalitions and initiative committees only during the election campaign. Every campaign material must be marked on whose behalf it is issued and must contain information that buying and selling votes is a crime. Until the end of the election day, the destruction and erasure of campaign materials placed according to the procedure specified in the code is prohibited, the EC also writes.

Sanctions

If campaign material is posted outside of the election campaign, the person who posted it is subject to sanctions. According to the Criminal Code, a person who violates the ban is subject to a fine or a pecuniary sanction in the amount of one thousand to three thousand BGN. When the violation is committed again, the fine or a pecuniary sanction is in the amount of three thousand to 10 thousand BGN.

In case of violation of the rule for removal of campaign materials according to the procedure established by the Electoral Code, the person representing the party or the initiative committee, or the persons representing the coalition, shall be fined from one thousand to five thousand BGN.

For disclosing the results of polls on the outcome of the vote 24 hours before the election day until its end, a person who violates the provisions shall be fined or subject to a pecuniary sanction in the amount of two thousand to five thousand BGN. When the violation is committed again, the fine or pecuniary sanction is in the amount of BGN five thousand to BGN 10 thousand.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA