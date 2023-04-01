COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 139 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 139, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1995 tests were done, which means that the proportion of positive results is about 7 percent.

Five patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 326 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 35 are in intensive care units. There are 45 new hospital admissions.

155 people were cured in the last 24 hours.

There are currently 2,362 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 49 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered, and a total of 4,610,701 doses since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal