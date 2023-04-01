Cloudy and Rainy Weather in Bulgaria Today

Atmospheric pressure will further decrease and will be significantly lower than the average for the month.

Cloudiness from the west will increase again during the night, but it will remain almost rain-free. A weak south-westerly wind will blow. The minimum temperatures will be between 5°C and 10°C, in Sofia - around 7°C. Cloudiness will be variable, mostly significant. Before noon, there will be rain mainly in North-West Bulgaria, and in the afternoon it will also rain in the rest of the country. In the evening, in some places the precipitation will be intense and accompanied by thunder. It will blow to a moderate southwesterly wind, after noon it will begin to orientate from the west. It will stay warm with maximum temperatures between 18°C and 23°C, in Sofia - around 18°C.

Cloudiness over the Black Sea will be variable. In the evening and overnight on Sunday, there will be showers of rain in isolated areas and thunder. A light to moderate south-southwest wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 18°C and 22°C, lower - between 12°C and 15°C, will be north of Cape Kaliakra. The temperature of the sea water is 8-9°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2 to 3 points.

Over the mountains, the cloudiness will be significant, after noon in many places with precipitation, above 2200 meters - with snow. In some areas, it will thunder. Moderate to strong winds will blow from the west-southwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 14°C, at 2000 meters - around 6°C.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology