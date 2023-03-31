A 17-year-old Student from Sofia sent Part of the E-mails Containing Bomb Threats to Schools in Bulgaria

A 17-year-old student from Sofia sent some of the bomb threat emails to schools across Bulgaria. He was arrested today by the Main Directorate "Fighting Organized Crime", reported the National Radio

Several other classmates were with him when he sent the threatening emails. The youth were prompted to do this by the first media reports of the first threatening emails received on March 27th and 28th in some schools across the country.

The National Radio reported, from its sources, that during the interrogations, the 17-year-old boy admitted that on March 29, 30 and 31, he created four Google mailboxes from his personal phone, from which he sent dozens of emails across the country to schools and police departments with bomb threats.

The young man explained that he sent the emails because he didn't feel like going to school. A computer and phone that were used to make the threats were found.

The 17-year-old student was arrested for 24 hours.

The materials have already been reported to the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office.

/Bulgarian National Radio