Bulgaria received one MiG-29 Engine from Poland

Bulgaria received today from Poland the first aircraft engine for the MiG-29 fighters. This was announced by the Ministry of Defense on its Twitter account.

A few days ago, the Acting Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov announced that a contract with Poland for a second engine is about to be concluded.

Recently, the Ministry of Defense announced a public order for BGN 26.4 million including VAT for the purchase of six refurbished engines for the MiG-29.

A few days ago, President Rumen Radev specified that there were only two offers for replacement MiG-29 fighters, and according to him, the price would not be liked by the deputies, to whom the interim government must present the offers and they should make the final decision.

The goal is for the replacement fighters to be used to protect the Bulgarian airspace until the arrival of the first 8 F-16 Block 70 fighters acquired from the USA in 2025, and it will take a long time for them to be adopted by the Bulgarian Air Force.

Stoyanov stated last month that certainly by the end of the year, the protection of the Bulgarian airspace will be carried out with the MiG-29 fighters, but the probability that Bulgaria will stop being on combat duty is high.

Various military experts have said that the resources of the MiGs are until the middle of this year, at the most - until the end of 2023. The commander of the Graf Ignatievo airbase, Brigadier General Nikolai Rusev, claims that the MiG-29s can continue to be used until the end of the decade if there are spare parts for them.

A few days ago, Slovakia handed over four MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, and the rest of the planes will be delivered in the coming weeks. Radev's tenure is firmly opposed to Bulgaria providing Ukraine with its MiG-29 fighter jets, as well as any other military aircraft, including the Su-25 attack aircraft, which will also soon be unmaintainable.

/Dnevnik