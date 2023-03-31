For the First Time a Country in Europe Banned ChatGPT

Italy has announced that it is blocking OpenAI's high-profile chatbot ChatGPT for security reasons, local and European media reported.

The data protection regulator "immediately" launched an investigation into the Microsoft-funded company over whether its work fell foul of Europe's GDPR regulation.

The Italian agency reported a security breach on March 20 that leaked users' calls and payment data.

OpenAI has 20 days to tell the agency what measures it has taken to address those concerns. The risk is a fine of up to 20 million euros or up to 4% of their annual global turnover.

What does Italy want from ChatGPT

The decision is not final. According to the announcement on the site, it will be in effect until the application acts in harmony with the current regulations. In particular, the the Italian Data Protection Authority is concerned that:

OpenAI does not provide information to users and any interested parties whose data is collected by OpenAI ;

does not provide information to users and any interested parties whose data is collected by ; there is no basis for "mass collection and storage" of personal data for the purpose of "training" the algorithm;

there is no way to verify the age of those using it, and as a result, minors are "exposed to completely inappropriate responses" relative to their level of development and awareness.

In comparison, ChatGPT's rival, Google's Bard, is only available to some adult users. ChatGPT is for people over the age of 13 according to the terms, but Italy is concerned about the lack of a means of identification.

The dispute comes as the European Union continues to work on the world's first artificial intelligence legislation. However, consumer organizations fear that it could be years before it takes effect.

