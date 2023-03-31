The Jihadists detained in Belgium, including a Bulgarian, were Preparing the Murder of the Mayor of Antwerp

March 31, 2023
The alleged jihadists detained in Belgium, including the Bulgarian Sergey Radkov, were preparing the murder of the mayor of Antwerp and the chairman of one of the largest parties in the country, the New Flemish Alliance, Bart de Wever.

This was reported by local media, referring to data from the prosecutor's office, quoted by BTA. De Wever was targeted because of the introduced ban on municipal officials in the city wearing religious symbols.

Police stations were also among the targets of the terror suspects, but the date and time of the attacks have not yet been determined, the prosecutor's office said. According to the investigators, the arrested were radicalized quickly, and the security services were following them.

According to publications, those captured are connected to the Islamic State, and the mayor of Antwerp has been threatened repeatedly.

