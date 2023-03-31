Bulgaria's External Debt Jumped to 45.1 Billion Euros

The gross external debt at the end of January 2023 amounted to nearly 45.1 billion euros (49.9 percent of the estimated Gross Domestic Product - GDP), reports the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB).

This is almost EUR 3.963 billion (9.6 percent) more than at the end of January 2022 (over EUR 41.120 billion, 48.6 percent of GDP).

Long-term liabilities are nearly EUR 36.9 billion (81.8 percent of gross debt, 40.8 percent of GDP) and are up by nearly EUR 2.6 billion (7.4 percent) compared to the end of January 2022

The gross external debt of the "State Government" sector at the end of January 2023 was EUR 10,108.1 million (11.2 percent of GDP). Compared to the end of January 2022, it increased by more than 1.888 billion euros (23 percent).

The external liabilities of the Central Bank are over 2 billion euros (2.2 percent of GDP). They increased on an annual basis by EUR 95.6 million. The external liabilities of the "Other monetary financial institutions" sector are EUR 6.06 billion (6.7 percent of GDP). They increase in one year by almost 1.174 billion euros (24 percent) compared to the end of January 2022.

External liabilities of "Other sectors" are almost EUR 12.628 billion (14 percent of GDP) and increase by EUR 215.8 million (1.7 percent) compared to the same month last year.

Intra-company lending amounts to almost EUR 14,263 billion (15.8 percent of GDP), which is EUR 589.4 million (4.3 percent) more than at the end of January 2022. It is traditionally with the most significant share in the external debt structure – 31.6 percent at the end of January 2023, compared to 33.3 percent a year earlier.

