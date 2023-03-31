The Authorities in North Macedonia Erased a Second Bulgarian Club

Ten days after closing down the "Ivan Mihailov" Bulgarian Club in Bitola, the Minister of Justice of the Republic of North Macedonia issued an order for the closing of the "Tsar Boris III" Bulgarian Club in Ohrid, reports BGNES.

Both associations of local Bulgarians were registered 3-4 years ago. Their closing takes place after amendments to the law, which enter into force retroactively, the agency notes.

There was gunfire in front of the club, miraculously no one was hurt. On January 19, the secretary of the club Hristiyan Pendikov was also beaten.

Yesterday, the Minister of Justice Krenar Lloga signed a decision to close the Bulgarian club "Tsar Boris III" in Ohrid. The move comes after the opinion of the Commission for the use of names, which two days ago gave a negative opinion about the club in Ohrid. The Central Registry is now on the move, which must delete the name from the system following this decision.

"The Commission on the Use of Personal Names believes that the possible naming of the association with such a name causes tension and intolerance among the entire Macedonian society. In the explanation, the Commission states that he is responsible for crimes committed during the Bulgarian occupation of Macedonia in the Second World War, during which hundreds of citizens were liquidated. It particularly emphasizes the view that his collaboration and alliance with the Third Reich and pronounced anti-Semitic policies were most directly responsible for the deportation and extermination of thousands of Macedonian Jews in the Treblinka death camp," it said in an official statement.

Earlier this month, the Bitola club "Ivan Mihailov" was also deleted from the register of associations in the RNM.

The Bulgarian head of state reacted violently to these moves and announced that the European Commission would be notified. The Bulgarian assessment is that this is an expression of impotence and panic on the Macedonian side.

According to the Law on Associations and Foundations, which was adopted under a shortened procedure in November 2022 in the RNM, Bulgarian clubs are required to apply for re-registration or face liquidation. The deadline for submitting the request expired on February 16.

According to the amendments to the Law on Associations and Foundations, it is forbidden for civil associations, foundations and political parties to use names, nicknames, pseudonyms that are associated with fascism, Nazism, genocide, the Third Reich, etc. The law also applies to already registered associations and foundations and provides that those that do not act according to the mentioned changes will be deleted from the register after a decision of the Minister of Justice.

/Bulgarian National Radio