COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 135 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

One hundred and thirty-five new cases of coronavirus were registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. One of the confirmed infected has died, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The data are close to those of yesterday. Then the new cases were 133 and one death was also reported.

The 135 new cases were identified from 2,355 tests (5.73 percent were positive).

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria is now 1,299,970. They were established by 11,121,288 tests.

The number of people who died in Bulgaria after contracting the coronavirus is now 38,255.

There are 2,383 active cases.

315 people diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized, 33 of them in intensive care units. There is a certain worsening of the situation compared to a week ago, when 321 people were in hospitals, 31 of them - under intensive care.

There were 30 new arrivals in a medical facility in the last 24 hours. More than 66.67 percent of them were not vaccinated.

89 people with a positive test for coronavirus were reported as cured in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries in Bulgaria is 1,259,332.

In the last 24 hours, 75 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered. Their total number since the beginning of the campaign in Bulgaria reached 4,610,652.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal