Cloudy Weather Today in Bulgaria
Atmospheric pressure will continue to decrease and will be lower than the average for the month.
Cloudiness will break and reduce temporarily from the west today, but before midday, over most of the country, it will still be significant and there will be some rain. It will blow to moderate, in the Danube plain and the Upper Thracian plain, and temporarily strong wind from the west-northwest. The warming will continue and the prevailing maximum temperatures will be between 17°C and 22°C, in Sofia - around 18°C. During the night, a new cloud cover will begin from the west.
Over the Black Sea, during most of the day, the cloudiness will be significant and in some places it will rain for a short time. In the evening from the west, the clouds will temporarily break and decrease. A moderate, temporarily strong wind will blow from the west-northwest. Maximum temperatures: 10°-14°C. The temperature of the sea water is 7°-8°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 points.
Cloudiness will be significant over the mountains. Before noon, there will be short-term rainfall in places, mainly in the massifs of Central and Eastern Bulgaria. A strong northwesterly wind will blow. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters - about 11°C, at 2000 meters - about 3°C.
/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology
