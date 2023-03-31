“Trend” Survey before the Elections in Bulgaria: Unclear Winner and Disputed Third Place

Unclear winner and disputed third place. Five formations with secure representation in the next National Assembly, and two are close to the 4 percent barrier. These are the conclusions of a "Trend" survey commissioned by NOVA Broadcasting Group on the electoral attitudes of Bulgarians before the vote on April 2.

The research was carried out in the period March 22-29, 2023 through a direct semi-standardized face-to-face interview with a tablet among 1004 people over the age of 18.

Three main questions remain that cannot find a definitive answer - the winner of the elections, the third place, as well as the number of formations that will receive parliamentary representation, "Trend" points out.

The practical parity between the coalitions GERB-SDS (26.4% of voters) and "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WWC-DB) (26.1% of voters) is preserved. A stronger mobilization of GERB-SDS was registered during the campaign.

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) (13.7%) and "Vazrazhdane" (13.3%) remain in the race for third place at a minimum distance of half a percent among the voters.

The "Trend" study is only on the territory of Bulgaria, and the sociological agency notes that the expected larger reserve of formations such as WCC-DB and DPS among voters abroad could tilt the scales in their favor.

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) is in fifth position, with 7.3% of the voters.

Among the smaller formations, the coalition "Levitsata" has the greatest chance of representation in the 49th National Assembly (3.6% of voters), followed by "Bulgarian Rise" (3.5%). "There Is Such a People" (TISP) remains with 3%.

The option "I do not support anyone" was indicated by 5.2%. The result of this option is redistributed among all formations, as it does not participate in the final election result in parliamentary elections.

48% of all those interviewed declared that they would exercise their right to vote, which equates to just over 2.6 million voters.

/Trend