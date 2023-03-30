Bulgaria: A 3-Year-Old Child died after a Home Boiler Explosion in Ruse
A 3-year-old child died when a water heater (boiler) exploded in an apartment building in Ruse, BNT reported.
The report of an explosion followed by a fire in the "Charodeyka" district of Ruse was received around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The first police team to arrive at the scene found the child in a critical condition. The law enforcement officers carried the 3-year-old boy to the hospital.
Attempts by resuscitators to save him, however, were unsuccessful.
According to neighbors, the child's mother left the boy alone and went out.
The mother of the 3-year-old child who died in Ruse was found by the police nearly two and a half hours after yesterday's incident, announced the regional directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
A polyethylene bag with a brown powdery substance weighing about 1.1 grams was found in her possession. A subsequent field drug test showed that it was heroin.
The police specified that the child was alone in the home at the time of the fire.
Work on clarifying the causes of the accident that led to the death of the 3-year-old boy continues under the supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office.
The 35-year-old woman faces up to 6 years in prison and a fine of up to BGN 10,000 for the drugs found in her. Social services declined to say whether they had received reports about the child's living environment, citing the Child Protection Act, which says this can only happen with parental consent.
